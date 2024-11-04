Borderline drunk: Man charged with DUI in Canada thought he was still in US

A Vermont man facing charges for DUI and allegedly failing to stop at the Canadian border told Ontario Provincial Police he wasn’t aware of crossing the border and thought he was still in the U.S.

Police caught up with the 52-year-old man after his truck got stuck in a drive-thru and had flat tires, according to a report obtained by CTV.

OPP charged the Milton, Vermont, man with operation while impaired with alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

He was also slapped with a charge of willfully evading compliance with the Customs Act and contravening the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act by failing to appear for an examination.

He’s due in court on Dec. 17.