Why the Australians think standing desks should have a seat

Standing desks may not be worth getting up for, if you believe a new study done in Australia.

In the U.S., the market for workspaces that let you stretch your legs instead of sit in a chair is projected to grow to $12.6 billion by 2032.

That’s largely because sitting more than 10 hours a day can lead to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

However, the study done Down Under found that standing desks don’t necessarily improve heart health and can even lead to circulatory problems like varicose veins.

Alternatively, it’s believed that short walks, stretching or light exercise may be best to break the monotony of sitting. Desks that transition between sitting and standing positions also seem to show promise.

The Australian survey looked at about 83,000 people, so it boasts a large sample size. However, since the average age of participants was 61, it may not adequately show the impact of standing desks for those who don’t already have one foot out the door for retirement.