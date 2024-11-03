No one out-cocaines this German pizzeria

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, you may want to make sure you’re not high on cocaine.

According to The Associated Press, authorities in Germany discovered that a pizzeria in Düsseldorf was selling an item that came with a secret side of a certain white substance that definitely wasn’t garlic powder.

The item, the number 40 on the shop’s menu, was “one of the best-selling pizzas,” said criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke.

After receiving a tip from food inspectors, police started monitoring the pizzeria. They then visited the apartment of the manager, who responded by allegedly throwing a bag of cocaine, cannabis and cash out the window that “fell right into the arms of the police officers.”

Once the manager was released from detention, police said he resumed selling the pizza alla cocaine, which led investigators to follow the supply chain and uncover a drug ring in western Germany. Three suspects were arrested, including the operation’s 22-year-old head.

The pizzeria manager, meanwhile, was arrested while trying to leave the country. Scarface, he was not. Maybe Sauceface.