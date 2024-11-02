Ducks Win At The Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner to lead No. 1 Oregon to a 38-17 win over Michigan. The Ducks seemed to get a break on their first touchdown when Gabriel’s 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped. They didn’t need much good fortune to stay unbeaten. The Wolverines pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return and trailed the rest of the game.

Washington stops USC twice in 4th quarter to preserve 26-21 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman ran for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Washington held off a furious second-half rally by USC for a 26-21 victory Saturday night that snapped a two-game losing streak. Will Rogers threw for 262 yards for the Huskies against their former Pac-12 foes before realignment dismantled the conference. The victory extended Washington’s 19-game winning streak at home. The Huskies had lost three of their previous four games. The Trojans challenged Washington twice in the fourth quarter, but both times the Huskies prevailed.