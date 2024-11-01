Shohei Ohtani brings his dog and addresses crowd in English as Dodgers celebrate World Series title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a stadium gathering featuring Shohei Ohtani and other star players. The Japanese superstar typically speaks in his native Japanese but he briefly spoke English to the stadium crowd. Seven double-decker buses filled with players, their families and the coaching staff traveled a 45-minute route. Ohtani was holding his dog, Decoy. Some players were smoking cigars and drinking beer on the sun-splashed day. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday.