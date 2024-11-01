Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 points and Thunder stay unbeaten with 137-114 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in 28 minutes and the Oklahoma City Thunder remained unbeaten with a 137-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Jalen Williams added 22 points for the Thunder and Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins each had 13 off the bench as Oklahoma City improved to 5-0.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Four of Portland’s five starters scored in double digits: Deandre Ayton had 14, Toumani Camara had 13 and Deni Avdija had 11.

Takeaways

Thunder: Oklahoma City poured it on despite Chet Holmgren largely being a non-factor, picking up four fouls in 18 minutes and scoring just six points.

Blazers: After a strong performance in Wednesday’s road win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Rayan Rupert followed it up with 14 points off the bench Friday, sinking a career-high four 3-pointers.

Key moment

After the Blazers came back from down 17 to tie the game at 68 at the half, Oklahoma City outscored the Blazers 38-17 in the third quarter and Portland was never able to get back in it.

Key stat

Oklahoma City scored 19 points off the Blazers’ 12 turnovers in the third quarter alone as they blew the game open.

Up next

The Thunder travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Saturday night, while the Blazers will be in Phoenix the same night.

___