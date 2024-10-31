Man raises stink over smelling neighbors’ shoes

A man in Greece is out on probation after neighbors caught him sneaking into their homes and smelling their shoes.

A neighbor who had left his family’s shoes outside his house caught the unidentified 28-year-old in the act, according to the New York Post.

It was the fourth such incident reported over the past six months, despite neighbors’ pleas to the man’s family to make him stop.

The man, who couldn’t come up with an explanation for his actions, was given a suspended one-month prison sentence.