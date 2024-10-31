Garrett Wilson makes eye-popping TD catch, Jets beat Texans 21-13 to snap 5-game skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling one-handed 26-yard go-ahead touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter and the New York Jets snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Texans 21-13. Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes, including another earlier one-handed score by Wilson and a 37-yard throw to recently acquired Davante Adams, and the Jets won for the first time in four games under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. It also helped make up for a Jets touchdown that wasn’t when rookie Malachi Corley made a mental mistake that negated his first NFL score. Rodgers finished 22 of 32 for 211 yards. C.J. Stroud was 11 of 30 for 191 yards for the Texans.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets, but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line. And it rolled out of the end zone. So, no touchdown, a turnover for the Jets and one huge rookie mistake. With the Jets at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the pitch from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline and dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate. A video review showed he had not gotten into the end zone before he dropped it. So, Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble.