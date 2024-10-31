Daylight saving time 2024 is ending: When do we ‘fall back’ an hour?

Fall is here, which means the end of daylight saving time is also near.

Since passage of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time in the United States has begun annually on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

When daylight saving time begins in March, clocks “spring forward” one hour, and when it ends in November, clocks “fall back” one hour.

This year, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 3, with clocks rolling back one hour at 2 a.m. With the change, it will get darker earlier in the evening across the United States.

Daylight saving time became established law in the U.S. in 1918 with the passage of the Standard Time Act, as a way to maximize daylight hours to help save on energy consumption during World War I.

Over the next several decades, legislators made unsuccessful efforts to repeal daylight saving time nationally, and some individual states and cities reverted to non-daylight saving time hours.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which established a uniform daylight saving time throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the federal agency that oversees time zones.

States may also “exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law,” according to the DOT.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure, the Sunshine Protection Act, that would have made daylight saving time permanent across the U.S., however, the legislation was never brought to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hawaii and Arizona — with the exception of the Navajo Nation — are the only two states in the nation that do not participate in daylight saving time, according to the DOT.