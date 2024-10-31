Cantwell & Colleagues Send Letter to President Biden Requesting Major Disaster Declaration for Colville Reservation Wildfire

Letter requests assistance for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation due to devastating wildfire damages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), and U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) in sending a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation due to devastating wildfire damages. The letter calls for assistance for the over 57,000 acres of land that burned July 17 through August 21, 2024, on the Colville Reservation, including 61 culturally significant tribal sites.

“An initial damage assessment by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation revealed extensive damage to critical infrastructure and cultural resources, causing significant disruptions to the Tribe’s daily life,” The Members wrote. “Over 57,000 acres of land were burned, including rangeland and agricultural areas vital for traditional foods and traditional medicinal plants, posing long-term threats to Tribal food security, health, and cultural practices. Additionally, 61 culturally significant tribal sites were burned, causing profound mental and emotional stress to the Tribe.”

The members urged President Biden to approve the request for assistance as quickly as possible.

Full text of the letter is available HERE and below:

Dear Mr. President:

As members of the Washington state delegation, we write in support of the Colville Business Council’s October 17, 2024, request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation due to devastating wildfire damages incurred from July 17 through August 21, 2024. We implore you to approve the request for assistance as quickly as possible.

Before the fire, the Colville Reservation experienced severe drought conditions. This, combined with extreme heat, dry weather, and gusty southwest winds, created dangerous wildfire conditions. On July 17th, lightning strikes ignited fires on the Colville Reservation, prompting the Colville Tribes to activate their Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). Many homes were immediately at risk, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate. The fires caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure, disrupted essential community services, and left residents without power and communication systems, leaving entire communities isolated and vulnerable for an extended period.

An initial damage assessment by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation revealed extensive damage to critical infrastructure and cultural resources, causing significant disruptions to the Tribe’s daily life. Over 57,000 acres of land were burned, including rangeland and agricultural areas vital for traditional foods and traditional medicinal plants, posing long-term threats to Tribal food security, health, and cultural practices. Additionally, 61 culturally significant tribal sites were burned, causing profound mental and emotional stress to the Tribe.

We reiterate our full support for the Colville Business Council’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, including a 10 percent cost-share approval. Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to this urgent matter.

Sincerely,