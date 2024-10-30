Sizing up the Halloween odds: The places you could get the most — and the least — candy

If collecting all the candy you can on Oct. 31 is your goal, it’s time to plan your strategy. And the folks at WalletHub have been crunching the numbers to help you out.

Looking at 20 key factors, ranging from costume stores to crime rates, they’ve ranked the Halloween-worthiness of the 100 largest cities in the U.S.

The place with the most open doors handing out sugary sweetness? That’d be Hialeah, Florida. Santa Ana, California; Gilbert, Arizona; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Madison, Wisconsin, also pass out enough Reese’s to land in the top five.

The worst spots? Detroit leads the way, followed closely by Birmingham, Alabama. New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, must’ve also forgotten to go to the store. St. Petersburg, Florida, is pretty stingy with the Snickers, as well.

If you want to size up the competition, they also looked at the places with the most goblins trying to trample the undead for the most candy. Laredo, Texas, seems to have the most trick-or-treaters, while Scottsdale, Arizona, has least.

The overall best city for Halloween? That’d be the Big Apple: New York City.