Scaring up the states with the spookiest bosses

If you live in New York state, your boss is likely already scary enough to trick-or-treat without a costume.

That’s the takeaway from a new survey that looks at reviews of senior management on employment website Glassdoor to rank the states with the scariest bosses.

The Empire State comes in first, followed by New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan. New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Oregon and Wisconsin round out the top 10.

For kinder, gentler bosses, you’ll need to be in Alaska, Wyoming or Utah, according to the data put out by QR Code Generator.