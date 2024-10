A homeowner in Beacon, New York, is probably regretting the solution he came up with for his bee problem.

The Beacon Fire Department was dispatched to a residence after the homeowner attempted to get rid of a bees nest on his porch roof with fire and set the building aflame, according to Mid Hudson News.

The Castle Point and Fishkill Fire Departments came to help out 10 minutes later as a second alarm was sounded.

No one was injured in the blaze.