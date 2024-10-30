Cocaine, meth and stolen comic books are a bad combination

Police in Seattle got more than they bargained for when they spotted a man sitting in a stolen parked car.

As they investigated they found the man with “presumably” stolen comic books and basketball cards, but it was the cocaine, meth and Fentanyl found in the vehicle that didn’t help the man’s chances of talking his way out of the situation.

The driver claims he borrowed the car from a friend two months earlier, but the car had only been reported stolen 24 hours prior, according to KOMO-TV.

The 53-year-old man is now facing charges of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police are also apparently looking for the owner of the comic books.