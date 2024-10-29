NFL Tuesday News

Colts benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco at quarterback vs. Vikings, AP sources say

The Indianapolis Colts are benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday at Minnesota, two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press. Coach Shane Steichen said Monday he was evaluating whether Richardson would remain the starter. The fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft was 10 of 32 passing and got sacked five times in the Colts’ 23-20 loss to Houston over the weekend. Richardson also drew outside criticism for taking himself out of the game for a play because he said he was tired. Flacco started two games for Indianapolis earlier this season when Richardson was out with a right hip injury.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs out for season after tearing right ACL

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee Sunday. Coach DeMeco Ryans made the announcement Tuesday, calling Diggs being out a huge loss. Diggs suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter of Houston’s win over the Colts on Sunday. He was running a route and pulled up and grabbed at his right knee before falling to the ground.

Panthers send WR Diontae Johnson, 6th-round pick to Ravens, get 5th-rounder in return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick in 2025 to Baltimore for the Ravens’ 2025 fifth-rounder. Johnson has been Carolina’s leading wide receiver since being acquired in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He did not play in Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos because of a rib injury.

The 49ers mourn the death of CB Charvarius Ward’s 1-year-old daughter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The 1-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has died after battling heart problems since her birth. Ward posted on Instagram that his daughter, Amani Joy, died on Monday morning. Amani Joy Ward was born prematurely with Down syndrome and had open-heart surgery in April 2023. The 49ers said in a statement that the team is devastated by her death.