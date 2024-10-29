Convenience store thief rats himself out

Police in Kurume, Japan, had no trouble locating a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint recently after the thief told a store employee exactly where he could be found.

Minoru Higashino, 47, made off with 12 grocery items worth nearly $20, but for some reason, told the female employee he robbed to call the police and tell them he went to Washizuka Park, according to Japan Today.

The employee honored his request and, sure enough, police found him sitting on a bench in the park and arrested him.

Higashino offered up an excuse for his actions to officers, admitting he had spent all his money, and had gone without food for five days.