May I offer you this 122-year-old chocolate bar?

How much would you pay for a 122-year-old chocolate bar?

Auctioneum Ltd. of Bath, England, believes this particular piece of chocolate, made to mark the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902, is likely to fetch hundreds of dollars when it goes on the auction block, according to the Daily Mail.

The chocolate comes in a tin decorated with portraits of the king and Queen Alexandra of Denmark and still has some of the silver wrapper left on it.

Despite that, auctioneer Jay Goodman-Browne warns whoever ends up with the bar not to eat it for health reasons.