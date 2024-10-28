Hungry, hungry hip-poo

Visitors to Indonesia’s Surabaya Zoo learned the hard way that observing animals can be fun — from a distance.

A video posted to TikTok shows zoo patrons reacting to the sight of a hippo taking a loose dump, while spinning its tail like a fan and showering the horrified onlookers with the fruits of its labor.

Adding insult to injury, the hippo let one rip long and loud as visitors screamed in disgust.

The video has amassed over 15 million views so far from people who compare the hippo to them after eating dairy or dealing with irritable bowel syndrome.