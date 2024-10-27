Butterball eliminates dreaded Thanksgiving prep with new no-thaw turkey

For anyone planning to host a moveable feast this holiday season, Butterball has a new stress-free option for the centerpiece Thanksgiving dish: a turkey that’s ready to roast straight from the freezer.

Thanksgiving falls a bit later this year, on Nov. 28, but for anyone marking their calendar for when to order a bird so it can get home, thawed, brined and cooked in time — Butterball’s new Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey could help home cooks eliminate a large chunk of prep time.

For years, one of the most frequently asked questions and search terms is when or how to properly thaw a turkey, so Butterball set out to create a convenient solution to save some stress.

“Consumers love the ease and simplicity of Butterball’s new Cook from Frozen turkey. In fact, over 70% of our experienced hosts indicated that they wanted more convenience at Thanksgiving, while our younger hosts reported that cooking a turkey is intimidating,” Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, told ABC’s Good Morning America.

She continued, “This innovation solves both the fears and frustrations around serving a turkey. It’s effortless, reliable and a golden-brown showstopper.”

This first-of-its-kind turkey requires just two easy steps: unwrap and roast.

According to Butterball, the turkey is made with a “specially-formulated brine” that “ensures that the turkey remains moist throughout the roasting process, resulting in a flavorful and juicy turkey every time.” Plus, there’s no neck or giblets to remove from the turkey cavity.

The new turkeys will be available in grocery stores starting this November.