Ducks Win, Beavers Take It On The Chin

Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and top-ranked Oregon routed No. 20 Illinois 38-9 to remain undefeated this season. Gabriel finished 18-of-26 for 291 yards and Oregon racked up 527 yards of total offense. Tez Johnson caught six of Gabriel’s passes for 102 yards and a score. The Ducks haven’t started a season with eight straight wins since 2013. It was Oregon’s third win over a ranked team this season.

Fernando Mendoza throws for career-high 364 yards as Cal routs Oregon State 44-7

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza passed for two touchdowns and a career-high 364 yards, and California beat Oregon State 44-7 to snap a four-game losing skid. Cal led 31-0 at halftime and also saw star running back Jaydn Ott return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The Bears, who entered the game having dropped their last four games by a combined nine points, left little doubt about the outcome.