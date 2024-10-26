Driver nabbed for using fake skeleton to access carpool lane

For years, drivers have been trying and failing to dodge the minimum passenger requirement needed to use carpool lanes, but the craziest attempt goes to a California motorist who drove with a plastic skeleton wearing a mask, reminiscent of the Scream movies, at his side to throw off police.

Unfortunately, the ploy didn’t fool a California Highway Patrol officer who pulled the unidentified man over near San Jose.

“While #spookyseason is upon us, it’s important to remember that decorations being transported in the passenger seat do not qualify to meet carpool requirements,” the CHP shared on Facebook.

The offense carries a minimum fine of $490 in California, but can vary by county, according to the California Department of Transportation.