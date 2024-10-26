A nightmare on Wolf Road

It wasn’t exactly the great pumpkin the Peanuts gang or anyone on a roadway in Bay Village, Ohio, was hoping to see.

A video shared by the Bay Village Police Department on Facebook recently shows officers dealing with a “runaway” giant inflatable pumpkin that escaped from someone’s lawn, blocking the intersection of Wolf Road and Saddler Road.

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” read the caption. “Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner.”

At one point in the video, an officer appears to get eaten by the pumpkin as he tries to move it.