A group of folks in Mito, Japan, made their point for getting into the Guinness Book of World Records recently.

The participants — 507 of them, to be exact — were recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest number of people pointing in the air at the same time, according to The Mainichi.

The stunt was part of the Miyabi Sennin Kimono event honoring Japanese culture while walking through the historic streets of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, in traditional attire. Participants lined up and pointed to the sky in unison for 30 seconds.

Naoka Sawa, 11, a fifth-grader from Tokyo, said, “It was fun to get together and do the same pose. I’m happy to be able to boast to my friends about the record achievement.”