Holiday 2024 shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS: Here’s what to know

Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive on or before Christmas?

Because Thanksgiving and Hanukkah are late this year, there are five fewer days in between holidays to get your gifts out the door.

Major shipping services have released their recommended ship-by dates in order for packages to arrive on or before the Christmas holiday. The overall advice: The earlier you send, the better, and don’t delay any longer.

Here are the deadlines from USPS, UPS and FedEx:

USPS

Dec. 18: This is the last day for retail ground shipping.

Dec. 18: This is the last day for first-class mail service (including greeting cards) and packages up to 15.99 ounces.

Dec. 19: This is the last day for Priority Mail service.

Dec. 21: This is the last day for Priority Mail Express service.

UPS

Dec. 15: This is the last day for UPS Ground service.

Dec. 19: This is the last day for UPS 3-Day Select service.

Dec. 20: This is the last day for UPS 2nd Day Air service.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for UPS Next Day Air service.

FedEx

Dec. 13: This is the last day for FedEx Ground service.

Dec. 19: This is the last day for FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight services.

Dec. 24: This is the last day for FedEx 2Day A.M. and 2Day Freight services.

Dec. 22: This is the last day for FedEx 1Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight services.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct services.