Cops respond to unusual shark sighting

This is no fish story, and police in Orleans, Massachusetts, have the pictures to prove it.

A giant white shark was towed away from Orleans Beach in what the police department calls one for the books.

“Unfortunately, this giant was located washed up on the beach,” the Orleans Police Department captioned a series of photos posted on Facebook.

“You really never know what kind of call you’ll respond to on any given shift. At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn’t have to wrestle an unruly Great White,” the post concluded.

It’s not clear how the shark died.