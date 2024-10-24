With Kupp and Nacua back from injury, Stafford throws 4 TD passes in Rams’ 30-20 win over Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Demarcus Robinson caught two of Matthew Stafford’s four TD throws in the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper Kupp caught a touchdown pass and Puka Nacua had 106 yards receiving in their returns from injury absences. Stafford passed for 279 yards for the Rams, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season with an offense that looked exponentially more dangerous with its top two receivers back in uniform. Sam Darnold passed for 240 yards for the Vikings, who followed up their first loss of the season with an ineffective defensive performance.