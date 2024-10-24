Town up in arms over rabbits breeding like … rabbits

A street in Spokane, Washington, is facing a hare-y predicament as Peter Cottontail has come hopping down the bunny trail — and he’s brought a horde of his friends with him.

Homeowners on the block say between 25 and 75 rabbits have descended on their street, tearing up gardens and leaving mounds of poop so large it looks like gravel that was spread there on purpose.

“They eat the roots of grass and plants, you see, and they are extremely hungry at the moment,” Hope Walker wrote in a letter to the city’s mayor, Lisa Brown, in September, according to The Spokesman-Review. “And because we have done so much to improve our yard, our property is their current grocery store and no mitigation methods we have tried have made any difference.”

But Walker’s concern isn’t just the destruction of her property. She and a group of her neighbors are worried about the rabbits’ well-being and the crowds they attract to their quiet little street.

According to local lore, the rabbits were originally given as Easter presents seven or eight years ago, then abandoned, according to the outlet.

The residents’ complaints have led to a lot of “passing the buck,” says Walker, with various city agencies claiming their hands are tied.

Pretty hare-raising, indeed.