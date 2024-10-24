That’s “follicly challenged” to you

Better watch who you call “baldy” — in Britain, anyway.

A British High Court has ruled that using the word “bald” against a man can be considered sexual harassment.

The ruling follows a lengthy legal case brought by electrician Tony Finn, who claimed his boss sexually harassed him using the insult during a heated argument in 2019, according to LBC.

A three-person panel ruled the remark “crossed a line” and dismissed an argument that the comment was not sexist because women can be bald, too.

The panel added there was “a connection between the word ‘bald'” and “the protected characteristic of sex,” noting that it is “much more prevalent in men than women.”

And that’s the bald — make that “follicly challenged” — truth.