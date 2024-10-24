Breakin’ 2: Electric Bump-on-your-head-aloo

After making its debut at the Olympics, breakdancing is now breaking its way into the medical field.

According to LiveScience.com, a newly published report authored by neurosurgery doctors at the Copenhagen University Hospital details how a b-boy developed “headspin hole,” a large lump on the top of his head from years of breaking.

The patient noticed the bump was growing and had become more tender over the years, and he was also experiencing hair loss.

“The presence of the lesion and associated discomfort were aesthetically displeasing to the patient, but the protuberance had not hindered the patient from continuing his head-spinning activities,” the report reads.

Upon undergoing surgery, the patient says they’ve “received a lot of positive feedback and people say it looks well done, that I have a nice scar.”

“Many say that they no longer notice that I have a bump and that my head looks completely normal,” they add.