Turn the plane around, this woman forgot her phone and is also the presiden

If “Weird Al” Yankovic ever wanted to make a parody of that “Turn the Beat Around” song, he could call it “Turn the Plane Around” and base it on this woman’s story.

Said woman was on a Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas when she realized she left her phone behind. However, when she was told the plane could not return to its origin so that she could retrieve it, things started to get weird.

As seen in a video posted to TikTok, the woman exclaimed that she was “the president of this whole … country” and “an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government.”

“Seven continents I own,” she declared, which, if our math and geography are correct, is all of the continents. So congrats to her.

Given those very impressive and totally not-made-up titles, you’d wonder why she was flying coach.