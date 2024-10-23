Tobacco product use among middle, high school students hits 25-year low

Tobacco product use among U.S. preteens and teens has fallen to the lowest levels seen in 25 years, according to new federal data published Thursday.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration analyzed data from the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey to assess tobacco use among middle school and high school students in the U.S.

Between 2023 and 2024, current use of any tobacco product declined to 2.25 million students from 2.80 million.

The decline is largely driven by the drop in the number of students who reported current e-cigarette use: 2.13 million in 2023 compared to 1.63 million in 2024, the report found. Usage among high school students in particular dropped from 1.56 million to 1.21 million over the same period.

This not only marks a 25-year low but also the lowest level ever measured by the National Youth Tobacco Survey, according to the report.

Although e-cigarettes remained the most commonly used tobacco product among adolescents in 2024, e-cigarette use among students declined to the lowest level seen in more than a decade.

Nicotine pouches were the second most commonly used tobacco product, followed by cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco, respectively.

The report found that multiple factors have influenced the start and continued use of tobacco products among adolescents, including the availability of flavors that appeal to preteens and teens, as well as misperceptions of harm, such as the belief that certain tobacco products are not harmful.

Additionally, the report found the decline in tobacco product use is likely linked to several strategies that have been implemented across the U.S., including price increases, mass media campaigns to educate about the harmful effects of tobacco products and smoke-free policies.