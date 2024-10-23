Enough singing, this bear necessitates brain surgery

As helpful as “The Bare Necessities” are in helping to forget about your worries and your strife, sometimes you need more than a jazzy ditty to solve your problems. Like brain surgery.

That’s what Boki, a 2-year-old brown bear living in England’s Wildwood Trust, required to address a condition that caused fluid to build up in his brain. In an Instagram post, Wildwood Trust shares the Boki “has made history as the first brown bear on record to undergo life-saving brain surgery.”

“Using cutting-edge keyhole surgery, a stent was carefully fitted between Boki’s brain and abdomen to help drain the excess fluid,” it continues.

The post adds that “Boki is not out of the woods yet” — apparently “recovering from surgery” is another thing a bear does in the woods, metaphorically or otherwise.