Woman arrested for smuggling turtles into Canada

A woman from China has pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles into Canada by kayaking across a Vermont lake.

Wan Yee Ng, 41, individually wrapped the turtles, an endangered species, in socks and stuffed them in duffel bags, according to court papers obtained by the Associated Press.

She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully attempting to export and send 29 eastern box turtles out of the United States, contrary to law.

Ng faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.