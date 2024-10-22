Trail Blazers begin season at home against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in the season opener.

Portland finished 21-61 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference action last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.4 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 46-36 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Warriors averaged 29.3 assists per game on 43.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe: out (shoulder).

Warriors: None listed.