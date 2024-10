It was certainly worth a shot.

Portland, Oregon police who pulled over a couple driving a stolen car couldn’t believe what else they found — a bag labeled “definitely not a bag full of drugs” that contained, what else, drugs.

A search of the bag turned up more than 10g of fentanyl and meth, according to a PPB post on the social platform X.

Cops also found scales, money and a loaded firearm.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody. Multiple charges are pending, per the post.