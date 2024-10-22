NBA Opening Night

Celtics tie, but don’t break, NBA record with 29 3-pointers. Then they miss 13 3s in a row

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics tied the NBA record by making 29 3-pointers in their victory over the New York Knicks. With the chance to break the record, the Celtics missed 13 straight 3s. The defending champions won 132-109 and tied the record set by Milwaukee in 2020. Jayson Tatum made 8 of 11 from long distance, Derrick White connected on six and Jaylen Brown made five as the Celtics opened a 35-point lead over New York on the night Boston raised its 18th championship banner to the rafters.

LeBron and Bronny James make history as the NBA’s first father-son duo to play together

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together when they checked into the game together in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener. LeBron James is the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history, while his 20-year-old namesake son was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. They are the first father and son to play in the world’s top basketball league at the same time, let alone on the same team. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were in attendance at the Lakers’ downtown arena to witness the same history they made in baseball.