Totally bananas: Man wearing banana costume busted for damaging police vehicle

A Philadelphia man involved in an illegal car meetup was arrested on Oct. 9, and how police managed to pick him out from the crowd isn’t hard to figure out, since he was dressed as a banana.

Police tell ABC affiliate WPVI-TV that Shane Thomas, 18, was one of hundreds of people and vehicles that gathered for approximately a dozen car meetups that ended with thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and an injured police officer.

Police were able to track him down through his own social media posts in which he was wearing the costume, which were later linked on different platforms to his high school yearbook photo.