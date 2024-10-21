Monday Night Football

Chargers rue missed opportunities in disappointing 17-15 loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for more than 300 yards, the defense held its ground outside of a few key plays and kicker Cameron Dicker had a perfect night. The combination should have been enough for the Los Angeles Chargers to win, yet they found a way to leave the desert with a disappointing loss. Plagued by missed opportunities all game, the Chargers lost 17-15 to the Arizona Cardinals on Chad Ryland’s 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Chargers had eight trips into Arizona’s end in nine drives for the game, but had to settle for five field goals and lost a fumble at the 3-yard line.

Lamar Jackson throws for 281 yards, 5 TDs to lead streaking Ravens to 41-31 victory over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome an early double-digit deficit and extend their winning streak to five games with a 41-31 victory Monday night over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost their top two receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to injuries. Jackson improved to 23-1 against NFC teams, the best mark by a quarterback against an opposing conference in NFL history. He’s 3-0 against the Bucs, who faded after taking a 10-0 lead. Godwin suffered an ankle injury that appeared to be severe in the final minutes with the game out of reach.