If you feed feed them, they will come … and come

They say no good deed goes unpunished, and it was never more true than for a Poulsbo, Washington, woman who has been feeding raccoons around her house for the past 35 years.

That is until roughly 100 of the little critters invaded her property “demanding food,” Kevin McCarty, a spokesperson for the Kitsap County Sheriff Office, tells KUSA-TV.

The raccoon population “exploded” over the past month, and now the animals surround her home day and night hoping for a meal. It’s gotten so bad, in fact, that the poor woman can’t even get into her house.

The woman tells deputies that she contacted a trapping organization to help, but they wanted $500 per raccoon, and it seems there’s nothing police can do.

“At this point, it’s been determined that the raccoons haven’t committed any crimes,” McCarty tells the outlet.

As animal control works to find a solution, McCarty says the lesson is simple: “Don’t feed wild animals. When wild animals have a reliable food source, they’re going to keep coming back to it. And that’s what these raccoons did until the number of raccoons expecting a meal got out of hand.”