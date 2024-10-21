Drunk dad gets run over by 9-year-old son he was teaching to drive

There’s nothing wrong with a father teaching his son to drive, except when sonny boy is only 9 and dear old dad is drunk.

Clejuan Williams, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, was standing in the door jam on the driver’s side of a car when he allegedly told his son to step on the brake pedal, according to court records obtained by ABC affiliate WTVG-TV. Not knowing which pedal was which, the boy hit the gas instead, knocking his dad over and dragging him under the car.

Williams was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. He’s facing charges of wrongful entrustment of motor vehicle and endangering children.

The boy was not hurt during the incident.