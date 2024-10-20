Tired of goats and puppy yoga? Here’s a new Twissssst

If you’re into yoga, but not crazy about snakes, the LXRYOGA yoga studio in Costa Mesa, California, has just the thing — snake yoga.

If you’re asking yourself why anyone who’s squeamish around reptiles would be interested in such a class, Tess Cao, who owns and operates the studio her husband, Huy Cao, says it’s actually in huge demand.

Tess tells People the program can “help individuals overcome the fear of snakes through breath,” with their pet ball pythons “mindfully incorporated into this gentle yoga class.”

To keep everything on the safe side, there’s a pre-class orientation to teach participants what and what not to do when handling a snake.

“Although they are very social and friendly pets, we want to avoid causing them any anxiety,” says Tess. And it seems to be working: “No one has ever been bitten! Our oldest snake is four years old and we have never been bitten either,” she tells the outlet.

“Some may take our class for fun, some are curious about snakes, and some really want to overcome their fear of snakes,” she shares. “But what matters most is we’ve seen everyone leave feeling empowered, along with a new perspective and appreciation for snakes — not to mention, many want their very own snake after their experience.”