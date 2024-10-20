Candies codified: The sweet treats that can make or break your Halloween

If you’re trying to make healthier choices this Halloween, well, it may be a bit of a fright. But thanks to a new list by QR Code Generator, there is some info to make it a little less scary.

The site ranked 100 American candies based on their sugar content. The unhealthiest of all, on the sweet scale? Pixy Stix, which you may not be surprised to find out are mostly sugar. In fact, 15 grams of a 16-gram serving is made up of the white stuff. Still, they’re relatively low in calories, at only 60 per serving.

Jawbreakers, Runts, Nerds, Pop Rocks, SweeTarts, Bottle Caps, Smarties, Fun Dip and Gobstoppers round out the top 10 list of the most sugar-filled treats.

The best choice, on the other hand? The love-em-or-hate-em Red Vines Black Licorice. Similarly, Original Red Vines and Strawberry Twizzlers are also among the least sugar-filled candies.

Before we ruin trick-or-treating altogether, however, there is a bit of chocolaty goodness getting great marks in the survey. Lindt Milk Chocolate, Butterfinger, PayDay, Goobers and Mounds are all among the candies with the least sugar.