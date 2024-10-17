Sean Payton triumphs in return to New Orleans as the Broncos dominate the Saints, 33-10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Javonte Williams rushed for two touchdowns and the Denver Broncos triumphed in coach Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans, beating the banged-up and reeling Saints 33-10. Bo Nix passed for 164 yards and ran for 75 yards for Denver. The Broncos outgained New Orleans 389 yards to 271 while sending the Saints to their fifth straight defeat. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler made his second straight start for New Orleans and his lack of experience was exacerbated by injuries all across the the offense. The Saints fell to 2-5, while the Broncos improved to 4-3.