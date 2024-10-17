Possible School Violence Reported At The Dalles High School

This is an email sent out to parents from the North Wasco County School District in regards to reports of a possible School Violence event.

Dear Families,

Yesterday afternoon, our TDHS administration received information from several students regarding concerning behavior from another student. As with all incidents of this nature, we immediately initiated a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community.

Local law enforcement officers responded promptly and worked closely with the student and their family, who were fully cooperative throughout the process. After a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the claims were unfounded, and there is no threat to our school.

As with other threats, we are working with law enforcement and staff members to assure all school sites are safe. We will not tolerate threats of any nature. Remember: See something, hear something, say something.

An additional statement from The Dalles City Police will be released this morning. Local law enforcement will be in and around our school buildings this morning as an added precaution