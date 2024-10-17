Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E: Where to live if you want to stay married

If you’re thinking about tying the knot and you’re in it for the long haul, geography may just play a part in your quest for longevity.

First, the bad news: You’re most likely to get divorced if you live in New Mexico or West Virginia. The odds are only slightly better if you live in Nevada. (Insert Sin City joke here.)

The destination for long-term happiness? Well, that appears to be New Jersey.

The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

And just in case the statistics are hitting you a little too hard based on where you live, take heart. Instacams.com only crunched the stats so we’d talk about their video chat roulette business. A gamble either way, we’d say.