No one escapes the really long arm of the law

A reformed British inmate, now a working mother with school-aged children, was ordered back to jail for missing a probation appointment 20 years ago.

The woman had been allowed to finish the remaining 12 weeks of her sentence outside of prison through a program meant to ease the overpopulation of British prisons, as long as she meant certain conditions — one of which was attending the 2005 meeting, according to Metro.

Her failure to show apparently fell through the cracks and wasn’t discovered until recently.

Despite having a spotless record since then, the woman was ordered to serve the remaining 12 weeks, according to a report, which also noted she “lost her job in the community whilst in Downview and was not allocated any work or other activities during her time in the prison.”

The nature of her original crime was not revealed.