MLB Playoffs Thursday

Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and scored four times, Mookie Betts also went deep and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Mets 10-2 for a 3-1 lead in their lopsided National League Championship Series. Betts had a two-run homer and a two-run double among his four hits. Max Muncy extended his streak of reaching base safely to 12 plate appearances, a postseason record, and the Dodgers moved within one win of their 25th pennant — most in NL history. Game 5 is Friday at Citi Field, with Jack Flaherty expected to pitch for Los Angeles with an opportunity to put his hometown team in the World Series.

Fry’s 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to stunning 7-5 win over Yankees, close to 2-1 in ALCS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a two-out home run in the ninth inning and David Fry hit a two-run homer in the 10th, rallying Cleveland over the New York Yankees 7-5 and pulling the Guardians to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series. Cleveland led 3-1 in the eighth inning before Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off All-Star closer Emanuel Clase and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a solo shot. With the Guardians trailing 5-3 and one out from falling into a 3-0 series deficit, Lane Thomas doubled against Luke Weaver in the ninth and Noel tied the score.

Max Muncy becomes first player to reach in 12 straight plate appearances in single postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy has become the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances during a single postseason. Muncy had a single and three walks in his first four plate appearances in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the New York Mets. The streak ended when he struck out against Danny Young in the eighth. Muncy’s streak included two singles, two homers and eight walks.