Airbnb forces guest to table her sleeping arrangements

Imagine you’re on vacation, settling in to your nice, cozy Airbnb. You plop yourself down on the bed, only to find it’s actually a pair of folding tables hidden beneath a comforter.

That’s what a traveler found when she walked into her Airbnb rental in Nebraska.

Kristen Downard, 28, who shared and has since deleted a TikTok video seen by 8.7 million people, tells the New York Post that her sister and two friends fell victim to the scam.

“When my sister sent me the video of the tables under the comforter, my mouth literally dropped open,” said Downard.

“I know Airbnbs can have some crazy things going on,” she added, “but this takes the cake.”

However, as bad as she and the millions of people who saw the video felt about her sister’s experience, Downard says she feels even worse for “making it go viral without her permission.”