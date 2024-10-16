Tuesday NFL News

Jets acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Raiders, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are finally reunited after more than two years of separation and one year of speculation and now they’ll try to save the New York Jets’ sinking season. The Jets acquired the disgruntled Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday by sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft, which could become a second-rounder. The deal was agreed upon Tuesday morning and was contingent on Adams passing his physical. The teams announced the trade a few hours later. Rodgers and Adams were teammates in Green Bay for eight seasons before the wide receiver was traded to Las Vegas in 2022.

Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen a much-needed playmaker

The Buffalo Bills upgraded their patchwork group of receivers by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks. The trade was made a day after the Bills expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets. The Browns’ decision to trade one of their top players could be a sign of the team giving up on a season growing worse by the week after Cleveland dropped to 1-5 with a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league still reviewing latest claims against Deshaun Watson

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still reviewing the latest claims of sexual assault and battery against Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback resolved the civil lawsuit filed against him by the woman but that doesn’t preclude him from being disciplined by the league. The league, per standard procedure, has sought to interview the plaintiff through her lawyer, Tony Buzbee. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has been approved by NFL team owners. The seven-time Super Bowl champion who played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers takes approximately 5% control of the Raiders. Brady needed to receive 24 of 32 votes, which happened Tuesday at the league’s annual fall meeting. The 47-year-old Brady can’t come of out retirement and play again unless he sells his stake in the team. It took owners 17 months to approve the deal because of concerns Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.