Ants and spiders and flies, oh my

Think ants invading your picnic is annoying? Imagine a swarm of giant ants dismantling your tent while you’re sleeping in it.

That’s what Paul Rosolie, a U.S. conservationist, experienced while camping out in the Peruvian Amazon one night courtesy of millions of leafcutter ants, a species of ants that can carry 20 times their body weight, which they use to harvest leaves.

“It was like the battle of Helm’s deep. I got no sleep,” Rosolie captioned a video shared with his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

“There’s about 10 million leafcutter ants outside of this tent,” he says. “And all they are doing is carving leaf-sized holes out of my tent. They are carrying away the nylon into the night.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the giant holes they left in his tent let in other creepy crawlers, such as mosquitos, centipedes and a monster-sized tarantula.

“This is what camping in the wild is,” he mused. “Sometimes you put your tent in the wrong place and the leafcutter ants and the gods of the jungle decide it’s going to be the worst night ever.”